Third annual MOSAIC celebration presents special cultural offers and hotel deals in The Palm Beaches this fall
Florida’s Cultural Capital® invites visitors to “restart with the arts” with safe cultural experiences for the whole family
/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County recently announced its third annual MOSAIC (Months of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), celebrating arts and culture in The Palm Beaches this fall with special offers and hotel deals designed to restart cultural tourism.
From spacious museums and historical sites to breathtaking botanical gardens and nature preserves, visitors can safely experience The Palm Beaches with these cultural offers and discounts on hotel stays.
Cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is the top priority for visitors. In addition to state guidelines in place for attractions, restaurants and things to do, Palm Beach County has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Cultural organizations also have specific guidelines, allowing guests to experience the arts while maintaining proper safety precautions. Many have also signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe.
Below is a sampling of exciting MOSAIC offers from local cultural organizations. For more offers and a schedule of upcoming in-person and virtual events, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.
- Arts Garage (Delray Beach): $10 off admission for virtual and in-person tickets to the “Music At Home & Live from Arts Garage” series now through December 31. Use coupon code MOSAIC2020 to redeem.
- Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts (Lake Worth Beach): A special deal for Glassblowing Class for Two for students through December 31. Two students work one-on-one with a glass artist to make their own glass masterpiece. Only $130 for 2 students.
- Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): 2-for-1 regular and senior admissions through October and November.
- Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): $50 off private behind-the-scenes tours for 1-10 people ($75 for MOSAIC, regularly $125). Tours are offered Monday through Saturday; times vary depending on availability.
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Buy one, get one children’s admission now through December 31. Children must be accompanied by an adult and be a minimum of 48 inches tall to climb the Lighthouse.
- Lighthouse ArtCenter (Jupiter): Buy one, get one free deal on "Select Fridays" classes. To redeem, call the School of Art and mention MOSAIC. Offer is subject to class availability and only available to new participants.
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach): Buy one, get one deal on public guided tours with the coupon code MOSAIC2020 (must register online).
- Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): 50 percent off adult admission and kids admission (November 10-15; December 1-13).
- South Florida Science Center & Aquarium (West Palm Beach): Buy one adult, get one child admission free or $5 off admission for up to four guests now through December 31.
To learn more about MOSAIC offers this fall and virtual experiences that can be enjoyed anytime, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.
