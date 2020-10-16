Third annual MOSAIC celebration presents special cultural offers and hotel deals in The Palm Beaches this fall

Florida’s Cultural Capital® invites visitors to “restart with the arts” with safe cultural experiences for the whole family

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County recently announced its third annual MOSAIC (Months of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), celebrating arts and culture in The Palm Beaches this fall with special offers and hotel deals designed to restart cultural tourism.

From spacious museums and historical sites to breathtaking botanical gardens and nature preserves, visitors can safely experience The Palm Beaches with these cultural offers and discounts on hotel stays.

Cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is the top priority for visitors. In addition to state guidelines in place for attractions, restaurants and things to do, Palm Beach County has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Cultural organizations also have specific guidelines, allowing guests to experience the arts while maintaining proper safety precautions. Many have also signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe.

Below is a sampling of exciting MOSAIC offers from local cultural organizations. For more offers and a schedule of upcoming in-person and virtual events, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.



To learn more about MOSAIC offers this fall and virtual experiences that can be enjoyed anytime, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

Hannah Deadman-Arnst Cultural Council for Palm Beach County 561-471-1602 hannah@palmbeachculture.com