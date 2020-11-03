Class A space in Clermont, FL The interior features exposed cross-laminated timber with high ceilings. Fifty West is a true landmark building.

CLERMONT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifty West Realty is proud to announce the signing of three major tenants in its signature Clermont property. The developer just recently finished construction of the landmark, Fifty West Building, and has signed 3,300 Sq. Ft. to a major publicly held retailer on the first floor. Immediately following the retailer, the developer has also leased to two prominent consulting and advisory firms on the second and third floors, leaving a remaining combined 8000 Sq.Ft. of rentable office square footage. The Fifty West Building is the first of its kind in the Southeast United States, with interior structural elements engineered from Cross-Laminated Timber. CLT is a timber system rapidly gaining popularity in the U.S. after being widely adopted in Europe. It enables a new generation of high performance, low carbon, and environmentally responsible building applications, something the Fifty West developers took into serious consideration when designing the property. “We wanted to build something special in our community,” says Tom Kovatch, Fifty West Realty Principal. “It was important for us to create something original and beautiful, while advocating a socially responsible and green alternative to commercial construction.” These structural timber elements coupled with a glass wrapped shell, custom exterior LED lighting, and class A amenities result is a unique blend of natural design, ample sunlight, and modern elements. The developers also plan to incorporate a probiotic environmental system throughout the property, cleaning the air and surface area while creating a healthy microbiome for its tenants, something especially important in today’s post COVID world. Located at 17011 SR 50 in Clermont Florida, the three-story retail and office building provides easy access to the Turnpike and 429, making this location a short drive to downtown Orlando. The building has secured leases and a public retail chain on the ground floor and several consulting and advisory firms on the second and third. The owners seek to fill up the remaining space before end of year.

