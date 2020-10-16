U.S. and Canada sign memorandum of understanding on safeguards and nonproliferation

NNSA has a history of collaboration with AECL and this agreement further solidifies the strong relationship and commitment to the advancement of mutual nuclear nonproliferation goals and priorities. The agreement includes the sharing of knowledge and information, including cross-training, workshops, and exercises, as well as collaboration on research and development.

The five-year agreement was signed virtually on Oct. 16 by Dr. Park of NNSA and two AECL executives: Richard Sexton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shannon Quinn, Vice-President, Science, Technology, and Commercial Oversight.

AECL is a Canadian federal Crown corporation and Canada's largest nuclear science and technology laboratory. Its mandate is to enable nuclear science and technology and to protect the environment by fulfilling the government of Canada’s radioactive waste and decommissioning responsibilities.