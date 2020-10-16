Downingtown Investors, LLC to Restrict U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike), Rock Raymond Road Weekdays for Road Work in Caln Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Downingtown Investors, LLC is planning weekday lane closures on U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike) and Rock Raymond Road in Caln Township, Chester County, on Monday, October 26, through Tuesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for curb installations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike) between Rock Raymond Road and Royal Farms Drive; and

Rock Raymond Road between U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike) and Royal Farms Drive.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Downingtown Investors, LLC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

