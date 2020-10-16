Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 15 NB/SB in East Buffalo Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of lane restrictions next week in East Buffalo Township, Union County for the replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 15 and Moore Avenue and Smoketown Road at Bucknell University.

On Wednesday, October 21 through Thursday, October 22, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will be removing the old traffic signal and installing a new one at the intersection. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones.

The traffic signal upgrade is part of a Green Light Go project sponsored by East Buffalo and Union Townships. The primary contractor for the project is Herr Signal and Lighting out of Grantville, Pennsylvania. The Green Light Go is a Pennsylvania’s Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the “Green Light-Go Program.” For more information on the program, please visit PennDOT|Traffic Signal Portal.

