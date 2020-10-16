North Penn Water Authority to Close Cowpath Road Weekdays for Water Main Replacement in Franconia Township

​King of Prussia, PA – North Penn Water Authority is planning to close Cowpath Road weekdays between Route 113 (Harleysville Pike) and Telford Pike in Franconia Township, Montgomery County, on Friday, October 23, through Monday, November 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Cowpath Road motorists will be detoured over Telford Pike, Bergey Road and Route 113 (Harleysville Pike).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

North Penn Water Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

