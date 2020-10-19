Benn, Haro & Isaacs Law Firm to Rebrand to Workinjuryrights.com

The firm will re-brand in an effort to provide prospective clients with a more accurate depiction of their full suite of legal services.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC has announced they will be shifting their firm name and website domain to WorkInjuryRights.com, as the firm seeks to more precisely illustrate their commitment to fighting for workers’ compensation claims.

While the current site Accidentlawyerfl.com offers extremely comprehensive information on the workers’ compensation process—such as how to report an accident or what to do when a claim is denied—the new site promises to be even more robust. In addition to the existing information on the site, WorkInjuryRights.com will provide details on how to handle specific workers’ comp situations based on where they occur, the cause of the accident, and the resulting injury.

For example, prospective clients will have resources available to help them determine how to handle reporting a workers’ compensation claim at various types of businesses as well as while traveling for work. BHI will also provide information on how to handle cases ranging from operating heavy machinery to dangerous tools such as a welding torch. Clients can also navigate resources that explain the process for dealing with a variety of injuries, from something as simple as a lifting accident to a more complicated traumatic brain injury.

“Every workers’ compensation case is unique, but having worked with so many claims over the years, we recognize a lot of situations have some areas of overlap,” said David Benn, one of the firm’s founding attorneys. “We saw an opportunity to give visitors to our site a window into our understanding of their situation. Our hope is the new content will confirm for those affected by on-the-job injuries that we will be their greatest advocates because we recognize the struggle.”

The site goes live today, but those in need of additional workers compensation information or representation right now can still visit accidentlawyerfl.com for whatever they may need in handling the process. Additionally, the current site provides excellent information on the firm’s previous case results, attorney profiles, and resources for Spanish-speaking clients.

More About Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC:

Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC is a team of Florida attorneys and staff dedicated to providing personalized representation for workers injured on the job or in any type of accident. The firm offers free consultations and delivers legal services for workers’ compensation claims on a contingency fee basis.

Founded by attorneys David Benn, William Haro, and Stacey Isaacs; the BHI team has 45 years of collective legal experience. The firm represents clients throughout the state of Florida and currently has eight offices located in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sunrise, and Tampa.

For more information, visit www.accidentlawyerfl.com or call 954-716-8287.