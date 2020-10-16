October 16, 2020 - Unemployment Rate is 8.3 Percent in September

The Texas unemployment rate rose to 8.3 percent in September, after dipping from the high of 13.5 percent in April 2020 when the peak of COVID-19 impacts occurred. The increase was due to the civilian labor force shrinking as the number of individuals actively looking for work contracted, while the unemployed rose.

Texas employers added 40,700 jobs despite the increase in individuals exiting the labor force which also includes the self-employed. This marks the fifth consecutive month of job growth since measures taken to control the spread of corona virus began. The monthly job increase exceeded September 2019, when 12,800 jobs were added.

"Despite the increase in the overall unemployment rate, Texas had a net gain in jobs for September,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC continues to implement tools to spur additional job growth as a critical part of our efforts to grow the state’s economy."

In September, the Leisure and Hospitality sector added 23,600 jobs, Government added 5,400 jobs and Professional and Business Services added 4,000 jobs.

"TWC offers numerous resources to Texans looking for work or building their careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Local Workforce Solutions offices around the state can help job seekers with resumes, job preparation and determining their career path."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded September’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.5 percent. The Abilene MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.

"TWC is committed to engaging with all Texas employers across the state to create and expand opportunities for all,” said TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Through my office, we remain dedicated to being the number one employment law resource for our Texas employers."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) September 2020 August 2020 September 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 160,073.0 147,796.0 12,277.0 7.7 160,966.0 147,224.0 13,742.0 8.5 163,943.0 158,478.0 5,465.0 3.3 Texas 14,208.4 13,030.8 1,177.6 8.3 14,330.4 13,330.1 1,000.3 7.0 14,111.3 13,628.5 482.8 3.4 Abilene 79.6 74.9 4.7 5.9 80.0 76.1 4.0 4.9 79.7 77.4 2.3 2.9 Amarillo 129.1 122.5 6.6 5.1 129.6 124.0 5.5 4.3 132.4 129.1 3.3 2.5 Austin-Round Rock 1,260.5 1,179.7 80.8 6.4 1,276.9 1,206.4 70.4 5.5 1,244.5 1,211.6 32.9 2.6 Beaumont-Port Arthur 173.2 151.5 21.7 12.5 172.2 154.4 17.8 10.3 174.2 164.7 9.5 5.4 Brownsville-Harlingen 166.7 148.2 18.5 11.1 170.0 154.1 15.9 9.3 167.1 158.4 8.7 5.2 College Station-Bryan 139.8 132.1 7.7 5.5 137.9 131.5 6.5 4.7 136.8 133.1 3.7 2.7 Corpus Christi 203.9 183.3 20.6 10.1 207.5 190.1 17.4 8.4 206.0 197.4 8.6 4.2 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,043.0 3,741.3 301.6 7.5 4,086.6 3,828.4 258.2 6.3 4,003.2 3,876.6 126.6 3.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,738.4 2,536.1 202.2 7.4 2,768.3 2,595.5 172.8 6.2 2,698.5 2,613.1 85.4 3.2 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,304.6 1,205.2 99.4 7.6 1,318.3 1,232.9 85.4 6.5 1,304.7 1,263.5 41.2 3.2 El Paso 368.3 336.5 31.9 8.7 372.0 344.9 27.1 7.3 367.0 353.3 13.7 3.7 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,482.2 3,146.6 335.5 9.6 3,490.7 3,206.5 284.2 8.1 3,440.5 3,312.7 127.8 3.7 Killeen-Temple 178.6 165.5 13.2 7.4 180.1 169.1 10.9 6.1 177.8 171.3 6.5 3.7 Laredo 118.3 107.2 11.1 9.4 119.2 109.8 9.4 7.9 118.8 114.7 4.1 3.4 Longview 97.5 88.7 8.7 9.0 98.7 91.5 7.2 7.3 99.8 96.2 3.6 3.6 Lubbock 163.2 153.2 10.0 6.1 164.9 156.3 8.5 5.2 163.8 159.3 4.5 2.7 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 360.6 314.3 46.3 12.8 362.1 322.8 39.3 10.9 352.6 331.5 21.1 6.0 Midland 105.1 95.0 10.1 9.6 106.4 97.8 8.6 8.1 110.7 108.4 2.3 2.1 Odessa 88.0 76.3 11.6 13.2 87.8 78.0 9.7 11.1 88.2 85.8 2.4 2.7 San Angelo 53.8 50.0 3.8 7.1 54.0 50.8 3.2 5.9 55.4 53.8 1.6 2.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,219.0 1,124.4 94.6 7.8 1,235.0 1,153.7 81.4 6.6 1,211.0 1,174.2 36.8 3.0 Sherman-Denison 65.1 61.2 4.0 6.1 66.1 62.7 3.3 5.0 64.2 62.2 2.0 3.0 Texarkana 65.8 61.0 4.8 7.3 65.9 61.5 4.4 6.7 65.3 62.6 2.7 4.1 Tyler 108.7 100.8 7.9 7.2 110.4 103.8 6.6 6.0 107.2 103.7 3.5 3.3 Victoria 46.1 42.0 4.1 8.8 46.1 42.6 3.4 7.5 46.0 44.5 1.5 3.3 Waco 130.2 121.9 8.3 6.4 131.9 124.9 7.1 5.4 126.8 122.7 4.1 3.2 Wichita Falls 65.2 60.5 4.6 7.1 65.9 62.1 3.9 5.8 65.5 63.5 2.0 3.0

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Sep 2020* Aug 2020 Sep 2019 Aug '20 to Sep '20 Sep '19 to Sep '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,265,200 12,224,500 12,848,800 40,700 0.3 -583,600 -4.5 Total Private 10,299,900 10,264,600 10,866,500 35,300 0.3 -566,600 -5.2 Goods Producing 1,806,300 1,798,600 1,938,700 7,700 0.4 -132,400 -6.8 Mining and Logging 190,300 189,000 245,800 1,300 0.7 -55,500 -22.6 Construction 745,200 741,500 783,500 3,700 0.5 -38,300 -4.9 Manufacturing 870,800 868,100 909,400 2,700 0.3 -38,600 -4.2 Service Providing 10,458,900 10,425,900 10,910,100 33,000 0.3 -451,200 -4.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,438,600 2,439,700 2,514,500 -1,100 0 -75,900 -3 Information 198,000 195,300 209,200 2,700 1.4 -11,200 -5.4 Financial Activities 805,400 807,500 808,000 -2,100 -0.3 -2,600 -0.3 Professional and Business Services 1,780,500 1,776,500 1,804,100 4,000 0.2 -23,600 -1.3 Education and Health Services 1,678,900 1,676,400 1,746,700 2,500 0.1 -67,800 -3.9 Leisure and Hospitality 1,171,900 1,148,300 1,396,900 23,600 2.1 -225,000 -16.1 Other Services 420,300 422,300 448,400 -2,000 -0.5 -28,100 -6.3 Government 1,965,300 1,959,900 1,982,300 5,400 0.3 -17,000 -0.9

