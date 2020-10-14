2020-10-14 13:37:47.427 Wentzville Woman Wins $755,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-10-14 13:37:47.427

Susan Herndon hadn’t planned to purchase a Show Me Cash ticket when she stopped in at her local Petro Mart, 463 Hawk Ridge Trail in Lake St. Louis, but she’s glad she did. The spontaneous purchase paid off in a big way when she won the second-highest Show Me Cash jackpot ever offered – $755,000.

“It just kind of happened,” Herndon said, recalling her purchase.

“The next morning, I got up and checked the ticket. I have the Missouri Lottery app on my phone where you can check your tickets,” she explained. “I checked that and it came up, ‘Congratulations! Winner $755,000,’ and I thought I did it wrong!”

Herndon scanned the ticket again just to make sure and learned she had, in fact, matched all five numbers drawn that night. The winning numbers on Oct. 5 were 5, 6, 14, 29, and 35.

“I told my husband, and we were both in shock for a while,” she admitted. “Nice surprise, though. Nice surprise! Once it sunk it, I was like, ‘Okay, we’re taking the ticket in, Let’s go!’”

Herndon said she and her husband plan to pay off their house with their winnings and then save the rest for retirement.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.