Beacon Lake Receives Silver Honors in 2020 Northeast Florida Parade of Homes

The Boca II Model by Dream Finders Homes The Tradewind Model by Mattamy Homes

The award-winning Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes models are now open for tours in St. John's County, FL.

With award-winning home designs, family-friendly lakefront amenities and a welcoming neighborhood environment, Beacon Lake is one of the finest places to call home.” — Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate

ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lakefront lifestyle community of Beacon Lake is proud to announce that its two models entered in the Northeast Florida Parade of Homes have received silver awards.

Hosted by the Northeast Florida Builders Association, the Parade of Homes is an annual event that highlights the latest innovation and design trends for newly built homes. Beacon Lake received recognition for each of the models it submitted to the 2020 edition of the competition, including the Boca II by Dream Finders Homes and the Tradewind by Mattamy Homes.

This year’s Parade of Homes consisted of over 75 entrants across four major counties in northeastern Florida. The Tradewind earned silver honors for the $465K-$500K bracket, while the Boca II earned its own silver distinction for the $575K-$600K bracket.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition for our model homes at Beacon Lake,” said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s master developer. “With award-winning home designs, family-friendly lakefront amenities and a welcoming neighborhood environment, Beacon Lake is one of the finest places to call home. I encourage everyone to visit our community, learn more about living at Beacon Lake and join the hundreds of families that love living here.”

Additional information on Beacon Lake’s award-winning home models can be found below.

The Boca II Model by Dream Finders Homes:

A farmhouse-style dwelling with a suite of amenities to accommodate families of all sizes, such as a gas-burning fireplace and a 9-foot sliding glass door in the family room. The deluxe kitchen and luxury dining room both follow open-concept layouts to allow for easier entertaining of guests. The home’s master bedroom includes a bay window, twin closets, a standalone bathtub and an elegant walk-in shower.

The Tradewind Model by Mattamy Homes:

The Tradewind seamlessly combines modern and vintage design in this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home. The classic lengthy foyer leads beyond multi-purpose and ornate dining rooms into a contemporary open-concept main area well-equipped for hosting guests. The deluxe kitchen and breakfast bar overlook a breakfast nook, as well as a covered lanai and the family room. An abundance of windows fill the family room with tremendous natural lighting.

Sliding glass doors reveal a lovely outdoor lanai that comes with covering, extensions, and an additional firepit with seating area. A versatile loft area perfect for a multitude of uses resides upstairs alongside a lavish master suite, three additional bedrooms and the laundry room. Make this home your own with one of at least eight available floorplan options depending on your specific needs.

About Beacon Lake:

Dream Finders Homes, Mattamy Homes and Toll Brothers at Beacon Lake build coastal-inspired, single-family homes that feature inviting front porches and open-concept floor plans. In addition, Dream Finders also builds luxury townhomes at Beacon Lake. Seven masterfully designed model homes are currently available for showings.

Beacon Lake offers its citizens the highest quality of living in St. Johns County. The neighborhood boasts a community-considerate design that features pocket parks and stop-a-whiles for enjoying the area’s natural surroundings. Beacon Lake creates an intimate and friendly atmosphere, making it a wonderful neighborhood for both living in and raising a family.

The 8,200-square-foot Lake House Amenity and Fitness Center serves as the heart and pride of the Beacon Lake community. The Lake House’s location sits alongside a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake cradled within 358 acres of nature preserve, which maximizes half-mile views of the lake while providing a stunning backdrop for sunrises and sunsets.

An extravagant yet homely community center, the Lake House offers some of the most sought-after facilities among suburban families—a junior Olympic swimming pool, fun pool and Splash Park; plus a crew house for kayak rentals and a demonstration kitchen. The state-of-the-art fitness center offers virtual fitness classes, cardio-and-strength-training equipment, free weights, spin bikes and a fitness studio.

Any child of any age will love the lakeside sand beach, pirate-themed playground and sports fields Beacon Lake happily offers. For furry residents, the local “bark park” offers pets and their owners a place to exercise, socialize and play with fellow animal lovers. Multipurpose paths—perfect for walking, running or biking—span for miles across the community.

Beacon Lake is within the St. Johns County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools for the 2020-2021 school year, including:

Ocean Palms Elementary School

Alice B. Landrum Middle School

Allen D. Nease High School

For more information on Beacon Lake homes, the community, or to contact about buying; please contact Beacon Lake’s website.

About BBX Capital, Inc.:

BBX Capital, Inc. is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate:

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, Inc. is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com.