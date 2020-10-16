Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 4% Increase in Quarterly Net Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net earnings for the third quarter 2020, were $664 thousand, or an increase of 3.72%, as compared with earnings of $640 thousand for the same quarter last year. The moderate increase in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.30 for the third quarter of 2020, and $0.29 for the same quarter last year.  

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are very pleased with the performance of the Bank during the third quarter, and year-to-date. We have seen a tremendous surge in demand for credit by our small business customers over the last six months, with total loans increasing by 34% year-to-date. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having no loan delinquencies and no foreclosed properties at quarter-end. Similarly, deposits have also increased by $62 million, or 34% year-to-date, which has allowed the Bank to meet the increased loan demands of its customers.

We believe that during tough times like these, the Bank’s value proposition stands out the most, and we may have many more opportunities to gain new banking relationships. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2020, total assets were $303.5 million, an increase of $74.0 million or 32.2% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by 34.4% or $61.9 million to $242.0 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $180.2 million as of December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 96.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 33.9% or $48.9 million as of September 30, 2020 to $193.3 million, as compared with $144.4 million as of December 31, 2019.   The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.   OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

The increases in total assets, deposits and loans are attributed to Bank’s response to the overwhelming request of PPP loans. Overall, the Bank approved and funded 396 PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $50.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $2.1 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $304.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $135.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.31% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $179.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $116.1 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.63% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $396.0 thousand for the third quarter of 2020, or a decrease of 16.2% as compared with $473.0 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the decrease is attribute to a significant decrease in overdraft fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $1.7 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $999.5 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 and $969.0 thousand for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $266.0 thousand which represents an increase of $9.7 thousand or 3.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $256.0 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately 28.6% and 28.5% respectively, and for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 and 2019, the effective income tax rates were 28.8% and 27.7% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.


         
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
   
      September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019
         
    (unaudited)   (audited)
  ASSETS:      
  Cash and due from banks $ 58,947,773     $ 4,363,753  
  Federal funds sold   -       32,415,000  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   58,947,773       36,778,753  
         
  Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   -       496,000  
  Investment securities available for sale   20,898,615       7,977,936  
  Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates      
  $21,683,834 at September 30, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019)   20,746,017       28,367,056  
  Total investments   41,644,632       36,840,992  
  Loans      
  Construction   504,317.00       -  
  Real estate   116,703,080       115,633,626  
  Commercial   75,976,104       28,522,543  
  Installment   125,276       232,328  
  Credit Cards   605       -  
  Gross loans   193,309,382       144,388,497  
  Unearned fees and discounts   (1,980,007 )     (438,380 )
  Loans net of unearned fees and discount   191,329,375       143,950,117  
  Allowance for loan losses   (2,854,821 )     (2,391,765 )
   Net loans   188,474,554       141,558,352  
         
  Fixed assets, net   6,217,571       6,401,773  
  Accrued interest receivable   857,321       619,856  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   1,554,200       1,440,900  
  Bank-owned life insurance   4,689,392       4,595,584  
  Other assets   1,120,288       1,270,936  
  Total assets $ 303,505,731     $ 229,507,145  
         
  LIABILITIES:      
  Deposits      
  Non-interest bearing $ 137,441,270     $ 88,412,668  
  Interest bearing      
  NOW and money market   72,437,052       64,520,387  
  Savings   19,060,564       12,209,281  
  Time deposits less than $250,000   9,723,027       9,537,555  
  Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   3,372,125       5,471,451  
  Total deposits   242,034,038       180,151,342  
         
  Accrued interest payable   119,202       203,246  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   30,000,000       20,000,000  
  Accrued expenses & other payables   1,717,161       1,686,979  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
  Total liabilities   276,963,401       205,134,567  
         
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
  Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and
outstanding 2,230,808 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31,
2019, respectively.		      
       
    10,502,558       10,502,557  
  Retained earnings   15,729,577       13,803,528  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   310,195       66,493  
  Total shareholders' equity   26,542,330       24,372,578  
  Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 303,505,731     $ 229,507,145  
         



                   
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
           
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended  
    September 30   September 30  
    2020   2019   2020   2019  
                   
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
  Interest income                
  Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,301,354   $ 1,973,170   $ 6,582,760   $ 5,901,963  
  Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   14,828     186,073     140,741     325,775  
  Interest on time deposits in banks   -     7,953     1,856     31,858  
  Interest on investment securities   232,571     298,567     687,225     911,201  
  Total interest income   2,548,753     2,465,763     7,412,582     7,170,797  
                   
  Interest Expense                
  Interest on deposits   63,271     251,358     315,906     704,973  
  Other borrowings   125,396     123,303     386,868     274,273  
  Total interest expense   188,667     374,661     702,774     979,246  
  Net interest income   2,360,086     2,091,102     6,709,808     6,191,551  
  Provision for loan losses   215,000     -     370,000     40,000  
                   
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,145,086     2,091,102     6,339,808     6,151,551  
                   
  Non-interest income                
  Service charges on deposit accounts   306,081     393,926     951,624     1,148,014  
  Other miscellaneous income   39,864     22,603     115,869     165,999  
  Dividend income from restricted stock   18,421     24,567     53,243     71,014  
  Income from bank-owned life insurance   31,578     31,433     93,808     78,798  
  Total non-interest income   395,944     472,529     1,214,544     1,463,825  
                   
  Non-interest expenses                
  Salaries and employee benefits   999,501     968,967     2,993,873     2,938,952  
  Occupancy and equipment   155,160     158,623     462,687     477,028  
  Data and item processing   154,317     120,869     441,393     345,767  
  Advertising and marketing   20,802     12,813     107,167     66,168  
  Legal and professional fees   42,100     146,738     133,490     212,962  
  Regulatory assessments   33,480     32,541     82,687     94,517  
  Insurance   10,567     9,504     27,813     27,616  
  Directors' fees and expenses   32,520     37,580     98,014     104,400  
  Other expenses   162,981     179,999     502,659     508,580  
  Total non-interest expenses   1,611,428     1,667,634     4,849,783     4,775,990  
  Income before income tax expense   929,602     895,997     2,704,569     2,839,386  
  Income tax expense   265,522     255,752     778,520     787,823  
  Net income $ 664,080   $ 640,245   $ 1,926,049   $ 2,051,563  
                   
  Basic earnings per share $ 0.30   $ 0.29   $ 0.86   $ 0.92  
  Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30   $ 0.29   $ 0.86   $ 0.92  
                   



    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended  
    September 30   September 30  
      2020       2019       2020       2019    
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
(unaudited)                  
Annualized return on average equity     10.06 %     10.94 %     10.03 %     12.00 %  
Annualized return on average assets     0.87 %     1.12 %     0.94 %     1.28 %  
Net interest margin     3.31 %     4.63 %     3.87 %     4.47 %  
Core efficiency ratio     58.47 %     65.05 %     61.20 %     62.39 %  
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     -0.007 %     -0.013 %     -0.06 %     -0.05 %  
                   
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
(thousands, unaudited)                  
Average assets   $ 304,432     $ 227,861     $ 274,626     $ 213,618    
Average interest-earning assets   $ 283,374     $ 179,188     $ 231,302     $ 185,080    
Average gross loans   $ 186,761     $ 133,543     $ 167,713     $ 136,350    
Average deposits   $ 242,964     $ 184,145     $ 215,248     $ 176,746    
Average equity   $ 26,394     $ 23,419     $ 25,609     $ 22,792    
                   
                   
                   
CREDIT QUALITY   End of period          
(unaudited)     September 30, 2020       December 31, 2019            
                           
Non-performing loans   $ 120,129     $ 120,423            
                   
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.06 %     0.08 %          
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.04 %     0.05 %          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.48 %     1.73 %          
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.06 %     0.08 %          
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     2376.46 %     1986.14 %          
                   
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                  
(unaudited)                  
Shareholders equity to total assets     8.75 %     10.62 %          
Net loans to deposits     77.87 %     78.58 %          
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     56.79 %     49.08 %          
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets     19.45 %     18.30 %          
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets     21.70 %     20.16 %          
Community Bank Leverage Ratio     11.49 %     13.74 %          

 



 

 

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 4% Increase in Quarterly Net Earnings

