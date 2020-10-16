MnDOT to host virtual meeting on Oct. 27 for Hwy 87 project from Frazee to Menahga (Oct. 15, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Next month, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin clearing trees and vegetation within the state right of way on Highway 87 from North River Drive in Frazee to the west city limits of Menahga. Starting after Nov. 1 through March 2021, motorists may encounter slow-moving equipment and potential shoulder and lane closures where crews are working.

Ahead of the work starting, MnDOT will host a virtual informational meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. Property owners directly impacted by the tree removals are encouraged to attend.

Residents and property owners along the highway are reminded to remove any remaining right-of-way encroachments (i.e. fences, fence posts, signs, planters, etc.), or risk damage and/or removal by the contractor. Mailboxes and fire numbers are exempt and do not need to be removed or relocated.

The right-of-way work is in preparation for next year’s road construction project on Highway 87 from Frazee to the Becker/Wadena county line, which is scheduled to begin in May 2021. During construction, Highway 87 will close to thru-traffic. The project will include bridge replacements near Frazee, shoulder-widening between Frazee and Evergreen, culvert improvements and nearly 26-miles of resurfacing.

To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on Oct. 27, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/frazee. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 223 9566. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, please contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.

