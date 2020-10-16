US-127 and Columbia Road closed for emergency bridge work in Mason starting tonight

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAYS: US-127 Columbia Road

CLOSEST CITY: Mason

ESTIMATED START DATE: 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing a portion of the Columbia Road Bridge over US-127 following a high-load strike that caused extensive damage to the structure. After this emergency maintenance, the bridge will have limited single-lane traffic until the structure is rebuilt.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the Columbia Road bridge until Monday, Oct. 19. Northbound US-127 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Northbound US-127 traffic will be detoured via Kipp Road. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.