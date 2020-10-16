Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-127 and Columbia Road closed for emergency bridge work in Mason starting tonight

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127 Columbia Road

CLOSEST CITY:    Mason

ESTIMATED START DATE:             10 p.m.  Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:    6 a.m.   Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing a portion of the Columbia Road Bridge over US-127 following a high-load strike that caused extensive damage to the structure. After this emergency maintenance, the bridge will have limited single-lane traffic until the structure is rebuilt.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the Columbia Road bridge until Monday, Oct. 19. Northbound US-127 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Northbound US-127 traffic will be detoured via Kipp Road. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

US-127 and Columbia Road closed for emergency bridge work in Mason starting tonight

