Genetec is the only VMS vendor in the world to hold UL cybersecurity certification for security and life safety signaling systems

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Security Center Omnicast™, its video management system (VMS), has received the UL 2900-2-3 Level 3 cybersecurity certification for the second year in a row. Genetec is currently the only VMS vendor in the world to have achieved this certification.

The UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP) is a robust certification program that evaluates the security of network-connectable products and vendor processes. It features standardized, testable criteria from the UL 2900 series of cybersecurity standards for assessing software vulnerabilities and weaknesses in embedded products and systems.

The UL 2900-2-3 Standard for Security and Life Safety Signaling Systems was created with three possible levels of certification, ranking with an increasing level of security for each tier, to specifically test physical security systems for cybersecurity robustness. Level 3, for which the Security Center Omnicast™ VMS is certified, is the most advanced. It includes a series of checks including fuzz testing, code and binary analysis, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and risk management methodology validation.

"As a global safety science leader, UL is dedicated to promoting safe environments. As part of that mission, the UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program is a robust cybersecurity certification program for network-connectable products, which has to be renewed every year,” said Chris Hasbrook, UL’s vice president and general manager, Building and Life Safety Technologies division.

"As a vocal proponent of cybersecurity best practices for many years, we have always given fastidious attention to our own processes and operations. Being awarded this UL 2900-2-3 Level 3 Certification for the second year is another testament to our continuous commitment to cybersecurity,” said Christian Morin, CSO at Genetec Inc.

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

