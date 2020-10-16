Scotts Crossing Road Remains Closed in Columbus Township, Warren County

​Scotts Crossing Road (Route 4001) remains closed from the intersection with Route 6 to the intersection with Drobneck Road in Columbus Township, Warren County due to a structure fire.

The roadway, which is located near the Erie County border, is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

