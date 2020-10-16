Warrensville Road Remains Closed Due to Embankment Failure

​Montoursville, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists in Lycoming County of the long-term closure of a section of Route 2039 (Warrenville Road) due to safety concerns related to an embankment failure. Warrensville Road remains closed from just south of Mosteller Road in Eldred Township to Lick Run Road in Loyalsock Township.

The department is progressing through the design of the repair at this time. Items in design include permitting, obtaining environmental clearance, acquiring Right-of-Way, relocating utilities and developing the repair plans / specifications for bidding.

The current cost estimate to repair the embankment failure / roadway is approximately $4,000,000. The tentative schedule for the repairs to be made are in 2022 and 2023 time frame, but funding availability may impact this tentative schedule.

A detour is in place using Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street), Route 87, and Route 973.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###