I-95 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction at the Bridge Street, Girard Avenue Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Motorists using Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will encounter lane closures next week for construction activities at the Bridge Street and Girard Avenue interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Sunday, October 18, through Thursday, October 22, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a southbound lane closure will be in place between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges for soil boring. The work area is located just south of the three-lane traffic pattern that is in place for I-95 reconstruction currently underway between Levick Street and Carver Street; and

Saturday, October 24, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, southbound I-95 will be reduced from three-lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges for median barrier construction.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work at the Girard Avenue Interchange is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to replace the southbound I-95 viaduct between Palmer Street in Fishtown and Ann Street in Port Richmond, reconstruct and improve the southbound on- and off-ramps at the Girard Avenue Interchange, and rebuild the southbound I-95 pavement between Allegheny Avenue and Ann Street.

The soil borings are part of design engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2. The Section BS2 contract is scheduled to go to construction in late 2021.

For more information about PennDOT’s initiative to reconstruct I-95 in Pennsylvania, visit www.95revive.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #