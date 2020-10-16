For Immediate Release:

October 16, 2020

Auditor Faber Declares the Village of Rome “Unauditable”

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber this week declared the Village of Rome (Adams County) “unauditable” for the period January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019 after auditors determined the condition of the village’s financial records were not adequate to finish the audit.

Auditors were unable to obtain the following information:

2018 and 2019 annual report filings

2019 Village Council meeting minutes

Bank reconciliations for 2018 and 2019

Fund Ledgers after October 25, 2019

Sewer Project Ledgers after October 21, 2019

2018 Certificate of Estimated Resources

2019 Tax Budget

2019 Appropriation Resolution

2019 Certificate of Estimated Resources

Sewer Project documents after May 10, 2019

Consequently, Auditor Faber considers these financial records “unauditable.”

Within 90 days of receiving the “unauditable” declaration, the village must revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable position may result in legal action, including the possibility of the Attorney General issuing a subpoena to village mayor, Linda Wolfe, to explain the condition of records. The Attorney General may also file suit to compel officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section is available to the village to assist in bringing records to an auditable condition. Local Government Services provides a wide variety of services to local governments, including reconstructing financial records and aid in the reconciling of books.

The Auditor’s office removes an entity from the “unauditable” list once the audit in question is complete and released to the public.

