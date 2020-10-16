Wes Moore, National Best-Selling Author, joins United Way of the Mid-South for Virtual Town Hall

Town Hall to address ways to fight economic injustice and the racial wealth gap.

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way of the Mid-South is hosting our third annual Community Impact Town Hall on Friday, Oct. 16th at 11:30 a.m (CST). Although this year’s event will be virtual, we are pleased to partner with national best-selling author and CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, Wes Moore. In his presentation, Moore will address systemic issues that critically impact economic justice and the racial wealth gap, as well as avenues to create opportunity for individuals and families. United Way is a convener of funders, fighters and followers who join us in our pursuit to break the cycle of generational poverty by creating economic advancement and opportunity for all. We will share our placement as a leader committed to providing the appropriate resources and platforms for our community and stakeholders to create effective solutions through our Driving The Dream initiative.

“There has never been a more important time for our community to have this conversation on economic justice and the racial wealth gap,” said Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D., President & CEO, United Way of the Mid-South. “United Way will not sit on the sidelines of this high-priority focus. It is our calling to work together with our leaders and our community to provide long-lasting solutions to the issues that plague our most vulnerable neighbors. We are excited to have Wes Moore, who has proven himself an expert on the topic, lead this discussion.”

United Way of the Mid-South’s powerful network of collaborating community-based agencies and system-focused public and private entities - Driving The Dream - uses shared tools, shared data and evidence-based practices to advance economic justice. Addressing overall and child poverty rates in Memphis of 25% and 32%, respectively – coupled with the economic disruption of the pandemic - Driving The Dream breaks down the walls of siloed services and systemic barriers to create equitable access to the supports individuals and families need – perhaps now, more than ever - to achieve economic advancement.

Wes Moore’s critical presentation is timely, and United Way of the Mid-South invites the public to join in considering how to transform lives and create true social impact. Admission to the virtual town hall is open to the public and free. Those who wish to attend can register at townhall20.eventbrite.com.

