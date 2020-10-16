Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 15th October 2020
Active cases: 880 New cases: 0 New tests: 92 Total confirmed: 3,644 Recovered: 2,646 (+1) Deaths: 118 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
