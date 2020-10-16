Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,613,011) deaths (39,403), and recoveries (1,331,708)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,613,011) deaths (39,403), and recoveries (1,331,708) by region:
Central (59,167 cases; 1,120 deaths; 52,751 recoveries): Burundi (529; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,441; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,350; 92; 1,120), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (10,970; 298; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,068; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,869; 54; 8,395), Sao Tome & Principe (929; 15; 896).
Eastern (189,930; 3,585; 119,339): Comoros (496; 7; 484), Djibouti (5,440; 61; 5,366), Eritrea (422; 0; 376), Ethiopia (87,169; 1,325; 40,988), Kenya (43,143; 805; 31,508), Madagascar (16,754; 237; 16,124), Mauritius (407; 10; 361), Rwanda (4,953; 33; 4,601), Seychelles (148; 0; 144), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,817; 55; 2,631), Sudan (13,691; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (10,117; 96; 6,725).
Northern (411,519; 12,339; 309,821): Algeria (53,777; 2,121; 37,730), Egypt (105,033; 6,088; 98,011), Libya (46,676; 681; 25,685), Mauritania (7,565; 163; 7,301), Morocco (163,650; 2,772; 136,036), Tunisia (34,790; 512; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (768,970; 19,675; 684,309): Angola (7,096; 228; 2,928), Botswana (3,914; 20; 905), Eswatini (5,733; 115; 5,375), Lesotho (1,833; 42; 961), Malawi (5,836; 181; 4,728), Mozambique (10,537; 73; 8,214), Namibia (12,103; 130; 10,329), South Africa (698,184; 18,309; 628,301), Zambia (15,659; 346; 14,899), Zimbabwe (8,075; 231; 7,669).
Western (183,425; 2,684; 165,488): Benin (2,478, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,335; 65; 1,645), Cape Verde (7,444; 79; 6,348), Côte d'Ivoire (20,257; 121; 19,898), Gambia (3,644; 118; 2,646), Ghana (47,173; 310; 46,527), Guinea (11,255; 70; 10,360), Guinea-Bissau (2,389; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,374; 82; 1,254), Mali (3,368; 132; 2,559), Niger (1,207; 69; 1,124), Nigeria (60,834; 1,116; 52,143), Senegal (15,348; 316; 13,637), Sierra Leone (2,323; 73; 1,746), Togo (1,996; 51; 1,489).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.