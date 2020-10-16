Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Knoll Appoints Jeffrey Henderson to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, today announced the election of Jeffrey Henderson to its board of directors.  This addition brings the total members of the Company's board of directors to 11, of which 10 are independent directors.  

Mr. Henderson, age 47, is the founder and creative director of AndThem, a New York-based global creative agency focused on product design, engineering, content creation and strategy.  Prior, Mr. Henderson held a range of creative and managerial roles in the footwear industry, including Footwear Design Director for Nike Sportswear and Innovation Director for Cole Haan. Mr. Henderson holds a graduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Andrew Cogan, Knoll chairman and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jeffrey to the Knoll board of directors.  We look forward to him bringing his design, engineering and product development experience as well as his commitment to social impact and diversity to Knoll.”

The Company noted that the election of Mr. Henderson reinforces its commitment to gender, race and professional diversity on its Board of Directors. 

About Knoll 

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors.  Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements.  Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces, work from home settings and luxury residential interiors.  A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, we can help organizations achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Living Building Challenge and WELL Building workplace certifications. To learn more about our initiatives to support more inclusive and diverse communities, visit knoll.com/community. 

Contact

Investors:
Charles Rayfield 
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel 215 679-1703
crayfield@knoll.com 

Media:
David E. Bright
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel 212 343-4135
dbright@knoll.com 

