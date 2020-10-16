BOTS INC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CYBER-SECURITY AND CRIME EXPERT ADVISOR, JEFF STANLEY

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industry announced today Mr. Jeffrey Stanley has been retained as an Advisor for Company's cybersecurity services. After 25 years as a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Stanley served as an Adjunct Professor of Cyber-Security at La Sierra University and addressed Cyber-Security threats to Fortune 500 companies for an international security firm. While with the FBI, Mr. Stanley led many critical components including Physical Surveillance, Aviation and Technical Operations, Crisis Management, and Media Relations. He was the FBI’s Legal Attaché at the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, where he also served as the Cyber Coordinator for the region. At present Mr. Stanley is the CEO and Chief Security Officer of eNsite Security Consulting where he provides services including Due Diligence Investigations, Threat Assessments, Risk Management, Compliance Reviews, Physical & Cyber Security Mitigation, and Online Stalking/Social Media Investigations.

"I am honored to become an adviser to Bots Inc. I think this is a critical time to bring to the markets new cyber-security technologies and threat awareness. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the FBI, along with its international partners, is warning the public about the dangers of online scams. The pandemic had drastically changed work habits; more people work remotely; people are online more time than ever in the past, and the risks posed to business processes and operations has never been greater. Cyber-Criminals have become more sophisticated, increased their creativity and continue to introduce new methods to steal data, information, money and reputations." -stated Jeff Stanley.

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots, Inc. commented: "Jeff Stanley's impressive cyber-security background and experience will be indispensable for BOTS, Inc. The Board of BOTS, Inc has added the best advisor possible on cyber-security. Every year businesses lose billions of dollars to cybercrime."

BOTS Inc is offering affordable cybersecurity services to small businesses Nationwide. The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $150 billion to over $200 billion in just three years.

Recent FBI press release entitled: School Closings Due to COVID-19 Present Potential for Increased Risk of Child Exploitation mentioned that due to school closings as a result of COVID-19, children will potentially have an increased online presence and/or be in a position that puts them at an inadvertent risk. Due to this newly developing environment, the FBI is seeking to warn parents, educators, caregivers, and children about the dangers of online sexual exploitation and signs of child abuse.

BOTS Inc will be offering cyber-security monitoring services for families with home schooled kids also.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

