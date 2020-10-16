Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,368 in the last 365 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on October 27, 2020 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi's website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen
Investor Relations
Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.