NMI Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day in virtual format on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Eastern Time. The virtual event will be live streamed and archived, both accessible on NMI’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.

NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day
November 19, 2020
11:00 am -1:00 pm Eastern Time

To register for the virtual event, please follow the link below:

Register Here

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings 
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com 
(510) 788-8417

 

Primary Logo

