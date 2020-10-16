iCAD Hosting Technology Innovation Webinar on the Evolving Landscape for Treating Patients with Brain, Breast, and Rectal Cancers

Webinar Taking Place on Wednesday, October 21st @ 10amET

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will host a technology innovation webinar on the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs for treating cancer, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10am Eastern Time.



The call will feature presentations by key opinion leaders Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, John Wayne Cancer Center, Janie Grumley, MD, FACS, John Wayne Cancer Center and Té Vuong, MD, B.Sc., Fountain Valley Regional Hospital & Medical Center, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and new innovative methods for treating patients with cancers such as glioblastoma (GBM), breast and rectal.

iCAD's management team will provide an update on innovations across the detection and therapy businesses, including an overview of iCAD’s breast cancer risk-assessment solution, a key element in the transformation from age-based screening to risk-adaptive screening. Also highlighted will be recently presented positive clinical data for Xoft® Brain IORT as a viable treatment option for GBM. The management team, along with Drs. Vuong and Santosh will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for the event, please click here.

Janie Grumley, MD, FACS, is the Director, Comprehensive Breast Program, Director at Margie Petersen Breast Center and John Wayne Cancer Institute. She is a surgical breast oncologist who has expertise in treating patients with breast cancer and benign breast diseases. She specializes in novel treatments such as oncoplastic breast-conserving surgery and intraoperative radiation therapy. Dr. Grumley found her path in her third year of residency at the University of Southern California when she met a surgical breast oncologist who was transforming breast cancer care with the use of oncoplastic surgery. She was inspired by the difference these techniques made in women’s lives during and after treatment.

Té Vuong, MD, B.Sc., received her M.D. from the Université de Montréal and continued her postgraduate training in radiation oncology at the University of Toronto and the Institut Gustave Roussy and Institut Curie in Paris, France.

She is a Professor at McGill University in the Department of Oncology, where she also holds the position of Assistant Chair, Radiation Oncology. She was appointed Director, Radiation Oncology of the Segal Cancer Centre at the Jewish General Hospital in August 2009.

Dr. Vuong is internationally recognized, particularly for her expertise in the treatment and research of rectal cancer. Her current research focus is on high dose rate endorectal brachytherapy for patients with rectal cancer. Her expertise makes her a sought-after lecturer in both the academic and scientific communities. Her publications appear in internationally renowned scientific journals.

Dr. Vuong conducts cutting-edge research in the area of colorectal cancer. She has engaged in numerous studies throughout her career, as either the Principal Investigator or a co-participant. Her efforts have led to the development of new radiation technologies and clinical protocols for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer.

Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, is a board-certified neurologist and neuro-oncologist and is currently Chair and Professor, Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics, John Wayne Cancer Institute. He is also Director of Neuro-oncology at Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance, and leads the Pacific Neuroscience Research Center at Pacific Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Kesari is ranked among the top 1% of neuro-oncologists and neurologists in the nation, according to Castle Connolly Medical Ltd and an internationally recognized scientist and clinician. He is a winner of an Innovation Award by the San Diego Business Journal. He is on the advisory board of American Brain Tumor Association, San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation, Chris Elliott Fund, Nicolas Conor Institute, Voices Against Brain Cancer, and Philippine Brain Tumor Alliance. He has been the author of over 250 scientific publications, reviews, or books. He is the inventor on several patents and patent applications, and founder and advisor to many cancer and neurosciences focused biotech startups. In addition, he is a member of the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.

The Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® is FDA-cleared, CE marked and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body. It uses a proprietary miniaturized x-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site, while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body.

For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

