Dupont, J&J, Philips, and More to Speak at Inaugural Virtual Engineering Week

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets – Engineering, the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry, today announced the conference schedule for its all-new digital event, Virtual Engineering Week, taking place November 30 through December 4. Presented by the organizers of the nation’s largest advanced manufacturing events – comprised of brands ATX, D&M, MD&M, PACK, PLASTEC, and Quality – the five-day digital event is designed to bring together and extend the close-knit manufacturing sector to create a national event that offers best-in-class education, buyer and seller sourcing, and will serve as a much needed networking resource for the global design, engineering, and manufacturing communities at a time when in-person connection is not feasible.



The conference portion of Virtual Engineering Week will feature an expansive digital educational program with daily keynotes, expert panel discussions, and live Q&As covering everything from 3D printing and next-gen technologies to packaging trends and sustainability. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in a plethora of networking opportunities including visits to the virtual exhibition featuring hundreds of virtual exhibitor booths spanning medtech, automation, design, packaging, plastics, and quality, the ability to schedule 1:1 meetings, and see live demos.

- To register to attend Virtual Engineering Week, please visit: https://engineering.im.informa.com/2020/ - To apply for a media pass, please visit: https://engineering.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Media.

“Connection and education is so important to the development of the advanced manufacturing industry,” says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets – Engineering. “After not being able to hold our East Coat 2020 event, which would have been composed of Atlantic Design & Manufacturing, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) East, EastPack, Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) East, PLASTEC East, and Quality Expo – we look forward to providing a platform for the industry to reconnect and move forward. Our expertly-curated conference will dive into key issues and trends currently affecting the industry as attendees will be able to hear directly from a stellar conference lineup including speakers from Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Kablooe Design, Philips, Siemens, and more.”

Throughout the week, each day will kick off with a Medtech Morning series featuring medical device industry professionals, followed by afternoon sessions featuring engineering and manufacturing experts in 3D printing, smart manufacturing, packaging, materials and sustainability, and career development. The full schedule can be viewed here.

A snapshot of sessions throughout the week are below:

Monday, November 30

HOW HAS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AFFECTED ADOPTION OF 3D PRINTING IN MEDTECH

Speaker: Cynthia Star (Johnson & Johnson 3D Printing)

Track: MedTech Mornings: Medical 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing

HOW ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING WILL DEMOCRATIZE MANUFACTURING

Speaker: Matt Sand (3DEO)

Track: 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Innovation

Tuesday, December 1

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & RISK MANAGEMENT: NEW WAYS TO FAIL

Speaker: Pat Baird (Philips)

Track: MedTech Mornings: Digital Health Solutions

INDUSTRY 5.0: CREATIVE PEOPLE, COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS & SMART FACTORIES

Speaker: Shalabh Bakshi (Siemens)

Track: Smart Manufacturing: Robotics & AI

Wednesday, December 2

DEVELOPING INTERNATIONAL CONSENSUS STANDARDS FOR STERILE PACKAGING MEETING REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Speaker: Thierry Wagner (Dupont)

Track: MedTech Mornings: Medical Packaging

COOPETITION: THE KEY TO PACKAGING SUSTAINABILITY?

Moderator: Lisa Spicka (Maracuja Solutions)

Panelists: Alyssa Harding (OSC2), Jake Hebert (Futamura Group)

Track: Advancements in Packaging

Thursday, December 3

HOW TO BEST USE NEXT-GEN MATERIALS IN MEDICAL DESIGN

Speaker: Jay Jayashankar (Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.)

Track: MedTech Mornings: Medical Materials

CONSIDERATIONS FOR SELECTING A 3D PRINTING MATERIAL

Speaker: Matt Lewis (Formlabs)

Track: Plastic Materials & Sustainability

Friday, December 4

USING AI & MACHINE LEARNING TO IMPROVE MEDICAL DEVICE DESIGN

Speaker: Bernhard Kappe (Orthogonal.IO)

Track: MedTech Mornings: Product Design & Development

ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING CAREERS POST PANDEMIC

Speaker: Josh Olgin (Direct Recruiters, Inc.)

Track: Engineering Your Career

