The Miami FC Appoints Michael Williamson as CEO And Paul Dalglish as Technical Director and Head Coach

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami FC is excited to welcome a new, significant figure into its club Michael Williamson, the former executive of Inter Milan, has been appointed as the latest CEO of the club, whilst Paul Dalglish, son of the Liverpool legend Kenny, has taken on the dual role of coach and technical director. “We’re delighted that Michael’s been appointed with this role,” emphasized Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva of Silva International, “He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the club, not only within the highest levels of football in Europe, but also in the US where he shone in his role at D.C. United. Together with Paul, who leads the club in all things technical, they will undoubtedly ensure that the team sees success after success, whilst also fostering and developing their exciting style of play.” “Miami loves football, and as the only professional team in the city, Miami FC undoubtedly has its best years ahead of it,” stated Silva, with a tone of certainty.

“I want to thank Riccardo Silva for the trust he has placed in me,” emphasized Williamson, who previously held the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Corporate Director at Inter, where he was responsible for representing the club in the Italian League, managing relations with UEFA and other football organizations, and actively engaging with transfers, working side by side with directors and coaches. In Milan, Williamson was also appointed the joint CEO of Mi Stadio Srl, a joint venture of Inter and Milan that focused on managing the San Siro stadium. The former executive of DC United (from 2007 to 2012 and from 2012 to 2014), Williamson, in his role as a CSO, was also involved in the planning and design of a new training center, the redevelopment of the Meazza, the digitization of the club as well as the creation of a sports analysis system. I’ve seen how successful Miami FC has been since 2016 - my goal is to continue this trend on the pitch, but also in broader contexts too," he said. "I intend to use my experience to further grow the Miami Football Club, developing new and exciting ways to connect with our fans, partners and the community of Miami. As CEO, Williamson will strategically steer the club, with the goal of developing Miami FC, strengthening its ties to the local community. Williamson will work alongside Paul Dalglish, who started off the 2020 season as the club's general manager and has been head coach since August. “Bringing someone like Michael to the team, with his wealth of experience, is a clear signal of Riccardo's intentions and where he wants to take this club – Dalglish pointed out - We’ve met each other and it's fair to say we have similar goals and a shared vision. His experience speaks for himself really.

With him taking over this side of management, I’ll be able to really focus on my area of expertise, i.e. the pitch.”

