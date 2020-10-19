Portable Skills Account Tendo Captures Skills from Online Training
In response to COVID-19, Tendo has enhanced its course listings to provide furloughed and redundant workers with content to explore new skills.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tendo, a portable skills account for frontline workers, has curated a selection of 20 online courses to help employees deepen and broaden skills in a time of unprecedented economic insecurity. By adding skills detail to courses, Tendo accelerates the use of proven ability as common currency in career progression. This is an expansion of Tendo’s earlier initiative in April, which offered free online training for baristas who had been furloughed or laid off in the wake of COVID-related shutdowns.
A skills-based approach to training and employment has gained traction as a direct response to COVID-19 and missing competencies in vital sectors. In July, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced The T3 Innovation Network, which harnesses existing technologies in data-innovation to provide job seekers with a single, comprehensive learning record. Less than two months later, the Open Skills Network (OSN) launched with a similar mandate to promote the interoperability of skills between companies, partnering with more than 40 employers, educational establishments, and technology providers including Walmart, Guild Education and Emsi.
Back in April, when U.S. unemployment levels peaked at 14.7%, Tendo launched an initiative to provide furloughed and laid-off baristas with free online coffee training. Over 200 baristas enrolled in courses via Tendo’s web-app, logging an accumulated 750 hours of online learning. London-based barista Sabrina Pastano completed over 100 hours of course material:
“As soon as the lockdown started I was scared to feel lost without my job. Then Tendo gave me the great possibility to access Barista Hustle courses. This month literally flew by while studying every single course...To be the best in any job we need to be always updated and constantly trying to improve ourselves, even in difficult times.”
Since then, Tendo has expanded their skills-training initiative beyond coffee, uploading a further 12 courses for use on their web-app to support workers exploring Social Care, Customer Support and Digital Skills. The app allows the learner to self-enroll in courses and store skills in relation to credentials when material is successfully completed. Tendo wants to show how the prospect of continuous professional development becomes more attainable when skills are retained by the individual in a single, unified account.
“Online training is a starting point for gaining awareness and foundational knowledge,” says founder Will Ross. “Course material is increasingly interactive and trainees can take learning at their own pace. While Tendo still wants on-job learning to grow in status, establishing continuous, self-motivated learning as a habit introduces a key candidate-driven efficiency to the future of work topic. We don’t want skills to be handed down but chosen and owned by the frontline worker.”
About Tendo
Tendo is a flexible platform that captures and collates skills from frontline workers, storing them in a portable skills account. Founded by Will Ross in 2018, Tendo is backed by “Tech for Good” investors Bethnal Green Ventures and is based in London, U.K. Tendo is available as a web app at app.tendo.com and is free for employees. More information and assets at tendo.com/press.
Will Ross
Tendo
+44 7717 217901
press@tendo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn