BD Announces Assay for Immune Assessment of COVID-19 Patients Now Available in Europe

BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes brings time-tested immune assessment solution to European clinicians treating COVID-19 patients

EYSINS, Switzerland, October 16, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the CE mark and European availability of a product for assessing immune function in COVID-19 patients.

The BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes has been CE marked with expanded clinical application for the identification and enumeration of T-cell subtypes in COVID-19 patients, an innovation in helping clinicians better understand patient immune response to COVID-19 disease. Data from the first global wave of COVID-19 have shown that patients typically exhibit a remarkable decrease of CD4 and/or CD8 lymphocyte counts with increasing disease severity.

Accurate counts of T-cell subsets may be critical in informing the clinical course of action because T-cells are essential for viral killing and antibody response. The BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes leverages time-tested technology for immune assessment and enables clinicians to go beyond the complete blood count (CBC) to better understand the underlying mechanisms for severity in COVID-19 patients, especially those with co-morbidities. This test has been used for more than a decade to assess immune function in HIV patients and may now also help clinicians better understand COVID-19 patient immune response, and when used in conjunction with clinical findings and laboratory testing, inform patient treatment plans and prioritize precious resources.

“The availability of this product with the expanded clinical application in COVID-19 patients is an important step in helping clinicians better understand how patient immune systems are responding to COVID-19 infection,” said Puneet Sarin, worldwide president, Biosciences at BD, “BD is a trusted partner in immunology research and clinical care with a long history helping clinicians and patients better understand immune function to make patient care decisions. Bringing this expertise to clinicians treating COVID-19 patients presents a great opportunity to enable deeper immune assessment of patients, which could lead to improved uses of precious resources within a hospital while helping get patients on the right clinical path.”

The BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes is used in conjunction with the BD FACSLyric™ and BD FACSCanto™ II Clinical Flow Cytometers and the BD FACSLyric™/BD FACSDuet™ Sample-to-Answer Solution, which enables automated processing of samples, removing any unnecessary exposure to lab personnel.

About the BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes The BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes is CE marked and is only available in the EU for COVID-19 Clinical Application. The BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with optional BD Trucount™ Tubes is a 6-color direct immunofluorescence reagent for use with a suitably equipped BD flow cytometer to identify and determine the percentages and absolute counts of T, B and natural killer (NK) cells, as well as the CD4 and CD8 subpopulations of T cells in peripheral blood. The BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount™ Tubes can be used with the BD FACS™ Loader and the BD FACS™ Universal Loader.

Clinical Application Determining counts of CD3+CD4+ and/or CD3+CD8+ lymphocytes may be useful in the immunological assessment of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals with COVID-19 disease. Individuals with COVID-19 disease typically exhibit a decrease of CD3+CD4+ and/or CD3+CD8+ lymphocyte counts with increasing disease severity. For more information, visit www.bdbiosciences.com/Covid19-Tcell.

About BD BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

BD, the BD Logo, Advancing the world of health, FACS, FACSCanto, FACSDuet, FACSLyric, Multitest and Trucount are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates. © 2020 BD. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Kristen Cardillo BD Public Relations +1 201.847.5657 kristen.cardillo@bd.com

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA BD Investor Relations +1 201.847.5378 kristen.stewart@bd.com

Keywords: Humans; Point-of-Care Systems; COVID-19; severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; Point-of-Care Testing; Immunologic Tests; T-Lymphocytes; T-Lymphocyte Subsets; Antibody Formation; Decision Making; Europe

Published by B3C newswire