HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF OCT. 16 – OCT. 18, 2020

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

3) HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, Oct. 17, through Monday morning, Oct. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

4) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 41 and 43, Kalopa Lower Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 63.5, Kanehoa Street and Waiemi Place, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 73.5 and 75.5, Mauna Lani Drive and Waikoloa Beach Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.