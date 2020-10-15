Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:37 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

 

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, 36 year-old Gregory Marquette Burch, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

