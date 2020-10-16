10/15/20-2020-2021 GAME BIRD HUNTING SEASON OPENS THROUGH JANUARY 2021

For Immediate News Release: October 15, 2020

2020-2021 GAME BIRD HUNTING SEASON OPENS THROUGH JANUARY 2021

(Honolulu) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the opening of the 2020-2021 Game Bird Hunting Season on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The fall game bird hunting season will run through Sunday, January 31, 2021. To comply with federal mandates, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and to meet current state regulations, the last day for hunting mourning dove will be January 17, 2021. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

Detailed information on hunting units on each islands, open days and other instructions can be found on the DOFAW website under “Hunting Announcements”.

PRIVATELY OWNED LANDS are open to game bird hunting on weekends, State holidays and Wednesdays – Thursdays for Units A, G, PTA and private lands during the regular game bird season which is November 7, 2020 through January 31, 2021, with landowner permission and in accordance with HAR Chapter 13-122.

FOR ALL AREAS STATEWIDE:

All game bird hunters should be familiar with Hawai’i Administrative Rules (HAR) Title 13, Chapter 122 “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting.”

Hunters will be required to check in and out at established hunter check stations. First obtain permission from landowners when seeking to hunt on private land.

PLEASE PREVENT WILDFIRES BY NOT PARKING OR DRIVING IN TALL GRASS OR BRUSH! Report fires to 911.

Support wildlife conservation: Report game law violators to the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by calling 643-DLNR (-3567) or download the Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resource Tip application-go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/docare/ . Further information may be obtained by contacting Division of Forestry & Wildlife offices at the following phone numbers: Kaua‘i: 274-3433; O‘ahu: 587-0166; Maui: 984-8100; Molokaʻi: 553-1745; Lana‘i: 565-7916; Hilo: 974-4221; Kamuela: 887-6063.

To purchase your hunting license or game bird stamp please go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

Hunting Announcements: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/

Administrative rules for all legal hunting days: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)