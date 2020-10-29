Business Performance Coach Allyza Shaine Launches Exciting Opportunity With “Million Dollar Course”
In Her New Program Allyza Will Teach Women How To Create a Profitable Online Course, a Breakthrough Chance To Learn How To Develop a Life-Changing Income FlowMANHATTAN, KS - KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can someone be both a mother and a successful entrepreneur? In-demand Business Performance Coach Allyza Shaine is living proof this is certainly possible. The key is having the right drive, knowledge, and resources to get things done. In exciting news, Allyza recently announced she is helping provide all three of these elements in her brand-new five week long online program “Million Dollar Course”. “Million Dollar Course” reveals to students all of the ins and outs of successfully creating, releasing, and marketing an online course, one of the most powerful ways to make money today. Focused on delivering results and helping others build true generational wealth, it’s no surprise the enthusiasm surrounding “Million Dollar Course” is high and rising.
Allyza Shaine, CEO of Allyza Shaine LLC, is pleased to announce a new program that focuses on the foundational pieces to create, launch, and sell out your online course even if this is your first course.
To learn more about the upcoming program, please join Allyza’s Masterclass, “How I Sold Out My First Online Course From Facebook Alone” at https://bit.ly/soldoutcoursetraining .
“If you are ready to turn your identity, into a methodology that leaves a legacy then you've come to the right place,” commented the clearly passionate Allyza. “For less than you would pay for your books for one year of college, your tuition to get an MBA, you can learn a money making skill that will serve you for the rest of your life. And that’s before we even get into the fulfillment piece. ‘Million Dollar Course’ helps you to create generational wealth.”
Allyza also offers a wide-range of free materials, such as a free Daily Marketing Tips for Social Media, and hosts an inspiring and eye-opening podcast,”The CEO Mom” all of which can be accessed through her official website. You can also find more useful tips through her instagram account. It’s recommended, however, to act on the “Million Dollar Course” offer as soon as possible. There’s no telling how long it will last.
For more information be sure to visit https://allyzashaine.com.
