HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI TRAFFIC SIGNAL CONTROLLER OPERATING SYSTEM UPGRADE TO BEGIN MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 15, 2020 in Latest News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public that intermittent delays for traffic signal controller upgrades are possible at all signalized intersections.

The upgrades to the traffic signal controller operating system will occur as follows:

8 p.m. to Midnight, Monday, October 19, 2020, along Hana and Haleakala Highways 8 p.m. to Midnight, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, along Piilani and Maui Veterans Highways 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 to 4 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, West Maui 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22 to 4 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, Wailuku and Kahului

Traffic signals will be put into flashing mode for 5-10 minutes during the upgrade. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and treat the flashing traffic signal as a stop controlled intersection.

These improvements will enhance traffic operations by ensuring the signals are running on the latest operating system.