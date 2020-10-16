HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF OCT. 16 – OCT. 18, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 15, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for surface treatment work.

4) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Joint Base PBHH/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) WAIPAHU AND KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for installation of raised pavement markings.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ft. Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and the Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road markings and maintenance work.

2) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street sweeping.

3) HALAWA TO MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., pole replacements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Harano Tunnel and Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for work in the medials.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

3) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KAAAWA TO KAHUKU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kahana Valley Road and Kuilima Drive on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Left turn lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

4) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Puuhale Road and Middle Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

5) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of the Valkenburgh Street intersection on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Richards Street and Punchbowl Street, on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a crane lift.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Weed Circle and Farrington Highway on Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Middle Street in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299