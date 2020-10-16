Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Issues Let­ter Regard­ing Mask­ing Require­ments for Indi­vid­u­als Admin­is­ter­ing Elections

October 14, 2020

 

Dear Texas Elections Officials:

 

My office is receiving reports that certain poll watchers, election clerks, and other individuals administering elections are being barred from executing their duties on account of not wearing a mask or face-covering. This is wrong.

This letter serves as a reminder that on July 2, 2020, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order No. GA-29 relating to the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 disaster. See attached. The Order states plainly that the statewide "face-covering requirement does not apply to ... any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election." See the attached Order at page 2, paragraph 8.

Political subdivisions may not contravene the Governor's Order. Doing so is unlawful. 

 

Sincerely,

Ken Paxton

Attorney General of Texas

 

Attachment: Executive Order No. GA-29

 

Read a copy of the letter and attachment here

