Goldman Sachs Honors Donald McClymont as One of the Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Donald McClymont as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.



Goldman Sachs selected Mr. McClymont as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Donald McClymont as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020.”

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year is taking place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Mr. Donald McClymont serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of indie Semiconductor and is responsible for formulating the Company’s strategic vision, ensuring execution to business plans and creating shareholder value.

Prior to co-founding indie, he was a Vice President of Marketing at Axiom Microdevices tasked with driving company strategy, developing sales engagements and building key industry partnerships. Prior to Axiom, he was a Product Line Director at Skyworks and a Marketing manager at Fujitsu.

Mr. McClymont holds 5 patents worldwide and earned a Master’s in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Glasgow.

About indie

indie Semiconductor is an innovator of high performance SOC and software autotech solutions. Our Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), telematics, user experience and connectivity engines can be found within 1 in 4 new vehicles worldwide. And indie is at the forefront of edge artificial intelligence and LiDAR imaging applications. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Detroit, MI, Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Edinburgh, UK, Dresden, Germany and Wuxi, China. Please visit us at indiesemi.com to learn more.

