Prestige ESR Service, LLC Fraudulently Posing as California-licensed Escrow Company, Prestige Escrow Inc.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that a company calling itself “Prestige ESR Service LLC” is using the address of a licensed escrow company “Prestige Escrow Inc.,” located at 16933 Parthenia Street, Suite 210, Northridge, CA 91343.  The company “Prestige ESR Service LLC” does not have a DFPI license to conduct escrow activity.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.”

