Landlords tout their power after new evictions ban memo

(Subscription required) While landlords call it a "nod" to their power, critics say the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's memo clarifying its nationwide eviction ban walks back protections and intimidates tenants into leaving before the ban expires.
