Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,514 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson’s murder convictions

In a brief order, the court sent the case back to San Mateo County Superior Court to determine whether Peterson should be granted a new trial on the grounds that “Juror No. 7 committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing her prior involvement with other legal proceedings, including but not limited to being the victim of a crime.”

You just read:

California Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson’s murder convictions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.