PennDOT Reopens Route 841 (Chatham Road) Bridge in West Marlborough Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Route 841 (Chatham Road) Bridge over Doe Run in West Marlborough Township, Chester County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

PennDOT’s contractor rehabilitated the structure with repairs that included encasing the beam ends and sections of the open steel grid deck in reinforced concrete.

Built in 1932, and reconstructed in 1974, the bridge is 81 feet long and 23 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 502 vehicles a day.

This work is part of seven structures in Bucks and Chester counties that PennDOT is repairing or replacing under a $4,245,232 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Swamp Road) over Deep Run in Hilltown and Bedminster townships, Bucks County;

Butler Avenue over branch of Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Pughtown Road over French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County; and

Route 896 (Newark Road) over Muddy Creek in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County.

The other structures include the following:

Route 926 (Street Road) over Radley Run in Westtown and Thornbury townships, Chester County; and

Two Green Valley Road structures over tributary of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County.

C. Abbonzino Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

