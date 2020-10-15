Route 51 Island Avenue Paving this Weekend in Stowe Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Route 51 (Island Avenue) in Stowe Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday morning through Sunday night, October 16-18 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur on Route 51 between Neville Avenue and Walther Street from 6 a.m. Friday morning continuously through approximately 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Crews will conduct paving operations as part of the ongoing $1.35 million culvert project.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

