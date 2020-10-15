Route 1001 Freeport Road Sidewalk Inspection Friday in Tarentum

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sidewalk inspection work on Route 1001 (Freeport Road) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, October 16 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the bridge over Bull Creek on Freeport Road between Mill Street and Larusse Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct a sidewalk inspection.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #