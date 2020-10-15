Hosted by Questex’s Fierce Pharma Marketing, Digital Pharma Innovation Week Taps Heavy-Hitters to Discuss the Full Value Chain of Life Science Marketing

/EIN News/ -- Award-winning journalist and Co-Founder of Katie Couric Media and Stand Up To Cancer, Katie Couric and Associate Vice President, Global Head of Health Communications & Engagement Claire Mulhearn of Merck to discuss how the two organizations have worked together over the past two years to develop meaningful programming for the cancer community



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from biotech and big pharma companies are pushing the boundaries with evolved customer engagement strategies, developing campaigns to raise awareness during a pandemic and launching products in a digital world. Questex’s Fierce Pharma Marketing, a year-round network for buyers and sellers engaged in pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, presents Digital Pharma Innovation Week, a five-day virtual event that will cover in-depth topics across the full value chain of life science marketing and digital health. The event is scheduled for October 26-30. Register here.

Digital Pharma Innovation Week will bring the industry together to discuss digital innovation. Fierce Pharma Marketing’s Senior Editor, Beth Bulik, will moderate a keynote panel with award-winning journalist and Co-Founder of Katie Couric Media and Stand Up To Cancer, Katie Couric, and Claire Mulhearn, Associate Vice President, Global Head of Health Communications & Engagement, Merck, about their successful two-year partnership and how they are working together to reach the cancer community in meaningful ways through programs such as “With Love, Me and “Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19.”

Vlad Coric, CEO, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Judy Stewart, Senior Vice President, US Vaccines, GSK and Mark Reisenauer, Senior Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, Astellas will deliver the event’s keynote presentations.

In addition, Digital Pharma Innovation Week will feature the following pharma thought leaders:

Karan Arora, Chief Commercial Digital Officer and Global Vice President, AstraZeneca

Tina Goyal, Global Head Marketing Innovation and Execution, Novartis

Michael Jafar, Chief Marketing Officer, Evolus

Jeordan Legon, Senior Director, Digital Center of Excellence, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Saad B Saeed, Senior Director, Global Digital/Technology Lead, Pfizer Vaccines & Medical Affairs, Pfizer

Roni Chase, Vice President, Global Marketing Lilly Oncology, Eli Lilly

Mark Plinio, Chief Commercial Officer, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Alisa Lask, Vice President and General Manager, Aesthetic Business Unit, Galderma

Targeted to brand teams, marketers, and executives in multichannel, commercial operations, customer engagement, innovation, IT, patient solutions and many more, Digital Pharma Innovation Week offers:

Five hours of curated content per day

50 live sessions including case studies and practical sessions in five focus areas HCP Marketing; Patient Solutions; Data/Analytics; Omnichannel Engagement; and Media Strategy. Morning sessions will be dedicated to broad topics and big picture thinking, while afternoon sessions offer deep dive discussions

75+ speakers defining their approach to digital innovation

Networking and learning opportunities from 3,000+ peers

Meetings with leaders one-on-one in the Digital Pharma Innovation Week Exhibit Hall



Rhiannon James, Questex Life Sciences President said, “For over a decade, Digital Pharma East and Digital Pharma West have been the leading events for marketing and digital experts in the life science industry. We're thrilled to have a virtual setting to continue to share best practices and showcase the latest marketing innovations at companies of all sizes while being able to expand our Fierce Pharma Marketing community.”

“We understand the critical importance of digital innovation to drive the pharma industry forward,” said Miriam Paramore, President, OptimizeRx. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Fierce Pharma Marketing to share insights on communication solutions with the Digital Pharma Innovation Week audience. Our industry thought leaders are excited to discuss how life science companies can streamline connections with both physicians and patients in this ‘all-things-digital’ age.”

The Digital Pharma Innovation Week virtual event was created with guidance from a robust advisory board. They include: Amy West, Head of U.S. Digital Strategy, NOVO NORDISK; Sven Dethlefs, EVP Global Marketing & Portfolio, TEVA; April Lewis Mitchell, Vice President, US and Global CNS Marketing, OTSUKA; Bob Allen, Lead, Digital Operations Global Public Affairs, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; John Vieira, US Head of Commercialization, SOL-GEL; and Ana Maria Luque, Global Vice President, Meningococcal/ FSME/Customer Engagement, PFIZER.

A special thanks to the Digital Pharma Innovation Week sponsors: OptimizeRx, Doximity, Sermo, Outcome Health, BioPharm Communications, Swoop, Phreesia Life Sciences, Butler/Till, Cecelia Health, Viseven, AdhereTech, Health Union, LLC, Avant Healthcare, Fingerpaint, Aki Technologies, RxMx, Hale Advisors, Truveris, Celtio, Pandora, Sharecare, Syneos Health, IMRE Health, Aktana, LevelEx and ConnectiveRx.

Learn more about Fierce Pharma Marketing here. To register to attend Digital Pharma Innovation Week, click here. The event is free for pharma, medical device and biotech professionals as well as agencies. The event’s content will be available on demand through Digital Pharma Innovation Week’s partner, Content Hub.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jennifer Woods at jwoods@questex.com.

