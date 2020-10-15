Benefitfocus Announces Date of Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 results after U.S. financial markets close on November 5, 2020.



In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (800) 738-1032 (domestic) or (212) 231-2935 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 21971109.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

