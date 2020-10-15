I-69 closed at US-127 in Clinton County starting Oct. 19 for maintenance

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Clinton

HIGHWAYS: I-69 US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $115,000 to conduct critical preventive maintenance and concrete patching on westbound I-69 in Clinton County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures of westbound I-69 at US-127 with traffic detoured through the auxiliary lane to southbound/northbound US-127. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on roadways helps improve and extend their service life. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.