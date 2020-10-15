I-69 closed at US-127 in Clinton County starting Oct. 19 for maintenance
COUNTY: Clinton
HIGHWAYS: I-69 US-127
CLOSEST CITY: Lansing
START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $115,000 to conduct critical preventive maintenance and concrete patching on westbound I-69 in Clinton County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures of westbound I-69 at US-127 with traffic detoured through the auxiliary lane to southbound/northbound US-127. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on roadways helps improve and extend their service life. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.