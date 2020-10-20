Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
R4G Launches Flat Fee Recruiting Service to Help Fund Davina Kaonohi's Element Apothec

Retain R4G to Help Fund Davina Kaonohi's start-up Start Up...Share with Family and Friends

www.ElementApothec.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good will offer flat fee recruiting services to help companies hire professional staff, save money; and share proceeds to fund mom start-up.

Retain Recruiting for Good today to find talented professionals, and help fund Davina Kaonohi's Start-Up Element Apothec!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund causes.

From Thanksgiving to New Year's, Recruiting for Good will offer flat fee services; helping companies hire professional staff, and save money on staffing. R4G will donate 50% of proceeds generated from placements to fund Davina Kaonohi's start-up, Element Apothec.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am grateful to use recruiting for good to help fund Davina Kaonohi's start-up. She was instrumental last year in developing community relationships with companies and nonprofits for Recruiting for Good."

How to Participate in R4G and Help Fund Davina Kaonohi's Start-Up, Element Apothec

From Thanksgiving to New Year's, Recruiting for Good is offering flat fee $5,000 service to hire professional staff

1. Company with open positions email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.

2. Recruiting for Good finds company an employee and earns a finder's fee

3. Upon completion of probation period, R4G will donate 50% of proceeds to help fund Davina Kaonohi's Element Apothec Start-Up.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Constrained by a budget, but need to hire, consider retaining Recruiting for Good; we work to meet your needs. And generate proceeds to help fund causes."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.

We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community; KickassforaCause.org, KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, and OurMomsWork.org.

Element Apothec is an innovative and purpose-driven consumer brand focused on CBD-infused wellness and body care products which combine the healing power of nature with the ingenuity of science. We are passionate about formulating products that are healthy for your body, inside and out; advocating for higher standards; creating social impact; and empowering consumers via transparency and education, all while holding ourselves accountable to unparalleled standards of safety and quality. www.ElementApothec.com Davina Kaonohi CEO and Co-Founder.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

