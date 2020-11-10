Reviva Labs joins the growing list of health and wellness brands available via wellness.global

Reviva Labs Logo

wellness.global provides a premium selection of brands, such as Reviva Labs, enabling consumers to get the products they need, delivered on their terms.

When wellness.global approached us we instantly recognized the unique advantage and appeal their direct-to-consumer model offered” — William Levins

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- wellness.global is a WellTech retail and last-mile fulfillment platform. At a time when personal wellness and health are arguably more important than ever, wellness.global provides a premium selection of brands, enabling consumers to get the products they need, delivered on their terms.

wellness.global Founder and President Niko Kontogiannis notes, “Touchless delivery to your door for all your beauty and wellness needs via our sustainable fleet, often in less than an hour.” Engrained in wellness.global’s founding philosophy is the rapid, direct delivery to consumers with unparalleled satisfaction. As an advocate for the health of its customers and the brands they deliver, wellness.global Founder and CEO Levent Hamdemir states, “We are on a journey to build a better life, together with our partners. Wellness starts here.”

Reviva Labs has been at the forefront of the natural skin care industry since its founding in 1973. Creating and delivering safe, effective, affordable skin care has been paramount to Reviva’s continual success. “When wellness.global approached us we instantly recognized the unique advantage and appeal their direct-to-consumer model offered,” said William Levins, President of Reviva Labs.

Reviva Labs’ top-selling skin care is available for delivery via wellness.global to its growing coverage area. From anti-aging and firming to brightening and hydrating – and everything in between – Reviva has it covered. “We were excited to join wellness.global’s expanding list of beauty products being delivered safely and quickly to the consumer,” stated Keri Monti, Reviva’s Vendor Relations Manager. Reviva Labs, The Natural Skin Care Authority®, offers smart skin care that combines the best of nature and science – which can now be delivered direct to the door step (or workplace, or lunchtime destination) of any wellness.global customer.

About wellness.global

wellness.global is a WellTech retail and last-mile fulfillment platform built for brands to tell their story, display their products, and reach consumers nationwide, as fast as next hour delivery in select cities. To learn more about wellness.global visit wellness.global and @wellness.global on Instagram, as well as hello@wellness.global for additional inquires on internal investor and vendor relations documents.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and internationally. For over four decades Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva a leader in the natural skin care industry.



Reviva Labs, Inc. The Natural Skin Care Authority