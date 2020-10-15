Wyoming Veterans Commission announces Mr. Brian Allen as the new Highly Rural Transportation Program Coordinator

Oct 15, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Allen has been hired as their new Highly Rural Transportation Program Coordinator. As Coordinator, Allen will work with transit providers who will provide transportation for veterans to their appointments at no charge to the veteran.

The Highly Rural Transportation Program (HRTP) is a Federal Grant under the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) which was awarded to the Wyoming Veterans Commission. This grant appropriates funds to provide transportation to VA or VA approved medical appointments for veterans of highly rural counties in Wyoming.

While 17 of 23 counties qualify as highly rural, the Wyoming HRTP will focus on the following counties: Carbon, Sweetwater, Lincoln, Sublette, Teton, Washakie, Park and Big Horn.

“We’re excited to bring this program to western Wyoming and delighted to add Brian as its coordinator,” Says Wyoming Veterans Commission Executive Director Tim Sheppard. “Brian is working hard to develop our HRTP with the ultimate goal of helping our veterans get to critical VA approved medical appointments.”

“We are seeking to build partnerships with eligible organizations, companies and individuals to foster a network of providers in rural areas to serve those in need,” Allen adds. “Our intent is not to create another network or its infrastructure, but to take advantage of existing resources.”

Interested transit providers and veterans needing transportation can reach the HRTP Coordinator, Brian Allen, at 307-275-6723 or brian.allen@wyo.gov.